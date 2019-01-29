The Knappa girls basketball team came up short on Senior Night in front of their home fans Tuesday, as Faith Bible scored a 69-36 Northwest League win over the Loggers.
Kourtney Tischer and Jordan Walter were the only two seniors in uniform for Knappa, with Katie Patterson still sidelined by an injury.
Faith Bible's Izzy Steerman stole the show for the Falcons, as the sophomore scored a game-high 32 points. Freshman teammate Ashley Lohman added 22.
Sophia Carlson led the Loggers with 15 points and three steals, and Aiko Miller added six points, five steals and four boards.
Knappa plays Thursday at City Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.