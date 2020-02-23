The Knappa girls basketball team fell seven points short Saturday afternoon, as Faith Bible hung on for a 59-52 win over the Lady Loggers in a Northwest League playoff game at Vernonia High School.
The game was tied 25-25 at halftime, but “our foul trouble in the third quarter (to Vicki Ramvick and Katelynn Weaver) hurt us and we gave up some easy baskets in what was otherwise a competitive matchup and a winnable game,” said Knappa coach Tracie Brockey.
The Falcons outscored Knappa 21-8 in the third quarter, before the Loggers outscored Faith Bible 19-13 in the fourth.
“The seniors got to finish out the game,” Brockey said. “Even a win wouldn’t have boosted us high enough in the RPI scores to reach a state playoff. Only a win against PC (last Thursday) would have done that, but I think the girls were physically and emotionally drained after our win at Nestucca.”
Madelynn Weaver led Knappa with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Katelynn Weaver added 12 points and six boards. Bayle McCall had six points, all in fourth quarter.
Faith Bible’s Kenya Bolton and Taylor Masterson had 11 points each. The Falcons were 18-of-24 at the free throw line.
All in all, a successful season for the Lady Loggers.
“At the beginning of the season, the coaches and I asked the girls to buy in, to trust the process, and put in the work to better the program,” said Brockey, the first-year coach. “We set a bar that they had to reach for, and there was certainly an adjustment period and some growing pains along the way, but the progress they made has been impressive.”
Knappa finished 12-15 overall, and in a three-way tie for fourth in the league standings at 7-9.
“It was enjoyable basketball to be a part of,” Brockey said. “They doubled their wins from last season, and leading up to their league playoff win against Nestucca won six of nine games against league opponents. The blueprint for our success is out there. It’s not flashy, but if we commit to being a defense-first program, if we can make other teams uncomfortable, we will win a lot more ball games.”
The Loggers lose some key seniors, including Sophia Carlson, Aiko Miller and Madelynn Weaver, along with Katie Denny and McCall.
“I want the seniors to feel that they are a part of whatever successes the program experiences in the future; that they can sit in the stands and see the continuation of what they were working toward,” Brockey said. “They are a really fabulous group of kids with talents far beyond the basketball court.
“I would love for them and for our community to see a Knappa Lady Logger team in Pendleton someday — that’s an ultimate goal, but we are going to have a lot of little victories, some basketball related, some not, trying to get there.”
She added, “I’m grateful to have been given the opportunity to coach at my alma mater this season. It’s very special to me and I owe my coaching staff a huge thank you for their wisdom and guidance this season. It’s been a good year.”
