Faith Bible freshman Ashley Lohman scored 18 points, and the Falcons managed to pull away down the stretch for a 42-28 win over Knappa in a Northwest League girls basketball game Wednesday night in Hillsboro.
The Loggers were within six points to start the final quarter, but injuries to Knappa's Sophia Carlson (ankle) and Katie Patterson (knee) in the final five minutes left the Loggers short-handed, and the Falcons outscored Knappa 10-2 in the fourth period.
The injuries were key — and the Loggers may be without Carlson for a while — but “what hurt us was our lack of defensive rebounding,” said Knappa coach Marie Green. “(The Falcons) were just able to grab the offensive rebounds over the top of us.”
Madelynn Weaver led the Loggers with 10 points, while Patterson had 10 rebounds, and Kourtney Tischer added five points and seven boards.
On the positive side, “we tried a new defense tonight, and we did a fantastic job with it,” Green said. “Our whole goal was to limit (Anna) Goodloe and (Izzy) Steerman, who scored most of their points the last time we played. And we held them to a combined 10 points this time, which was fantastic. What hurt us was the lack of blocking out on the rebounds.”
Knappa plays Friday at Gaston, followed by home games next week vs. Vernonia and Portland Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.