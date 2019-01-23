Portland Christian had three players in double figures, and the Royals outscored Knappa in every quarter Wednesday night, helping Portland Christian to a 59-28 Northwest League girls basketball win at Knappa.
Madeline DeLucia scored 13 points and Carly Brunner added 12 for the Royals, who lead the NWL standings with a 10-1 league record.
Hannah Dietrichs had seven points, three steals and 10 rebounds for Knappa, and Madelynn Weaver added seven points and eight boards. Bayle McCall and Raven Corcoran scored six points apiece, and Aiko Miller had seven rebounds before fouling out.
The Lady Loggers have a crucial league contest Friday at Neah-Kah-Nie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.