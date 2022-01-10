Sorry, an error occurred.
Seaside trimmed an early 16-point deficit down to six, but Gladstone answered with a big second half run to score a 52-21 win over the Gulls in a nonleague girls basketball game Monday at Seaside.
Playing without starter Abby Nofield, Seaside trailed 18-2 midway through the second quarter, highlighted by seven first half points from Gladstone junior Hanne Hopkins.
But Hopkins got into foul trouble, and the Gulls took advantage with a 10-0 run, featuring eight points from Lilli Taylor.
Ranked fourth in the latest 4A coaches poll, the Gladiators regained the momentum in the second half, as Sam Jedrykowski and teammate Hailey Monte both hit two 3-pointers in the third period.
Jedrykowski and Taylor led their respective teams with 10 points each, while Macie Latcu and Hopkins scored nine apiece for Gladstone.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
