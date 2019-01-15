Mike Jacobson had 125 wins as girls basketball coach at Seaside High School, from 2006 to 2012. And many of those wins came by way of the usual style: Taking lots of shots and forcing lots of turnovers.
Jacobson is still collecting wins as a coach, only now it's with Astoria. And instead of Ashley Mayfield and Marla Olstedt scoring the points, it's Brooklynn Hankwitz and Hailey O'Brien.
But the style is still the same — an offense that likes to shoot the ball, and a defense that forces lots of turnovers.
Jacobson's Astoria team was doing all of the above Tuesday night for a 57-31 win at Seaside, in a Cowapa League season opener.
The Lady Fishermen had 63 shot attempts (made 23), and Astoria's pressing defense forced 29 turnovers. They picked up a few fouls along the way, but that's just being aggressive.
Ten players made the scoring column for Astoria, led by O'Brien's 20 points, and 18 from Hankwitz, who made three 3-pointers.
“Brooklynn has been working on that part of her game, for sure,” said Jacobson, who picked up career win No. 311 overall (he also had 117 victories as Knappa coach). “Hailey, when she attacks the basket the way she can, it opens up for our shooters when she does drive.”
But, “still too many fouls,” he said. “But we are getting there. Good ball movement, and we are improving defensively by getting in the passing lanes and anticipating. Everyone played well tonight.”
Astoria trailed 6-4 early, but a three-point play by Hankwitz gave the Fishermen the lead for good at 7-6.
The key stretch came midway through the first half, when Astoria turned an 11-7 lead into a 25-12 advantage.
Hankwitz highlighted the run with a pair of 3-pointers, and O'Brien finished the first half with 11 points.
Seaside was coming off a close road loss last week at North Marion, the state's fourth-ranked team.
While the Huskies had 31 points (for the entire game), the Fishermen had 32 points in the first half alone in Tuesday's game.
Astoria continued its hot pace on offense in the second half, while the Fishermen defense allowed just 10 points over the final 16 minutes.
Annaka Garhofer scored nine points off the bench to lead Seaside.
The Fishermen improve to 12-5 overall, in their tune-up for a first-place Cowapa League showdown Friday at Banks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.