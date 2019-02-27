Mount Vernon only scored nine points in the second half, but that was good enough for a win over Naselle Wednesday afternoon, in a first round girls basketball game of the Hardwood Classic at the Spokane Veterans Arena.
The Hurricanes outscored Naselle 9-7 over the final 16 minutes of the Class 1B game, for a 29-19 win over the Comets, who finished with their season-low in points.
Mount Vernon improved to 22-3, while the season comes to a close for the Lady Comets, 15-9 overall.
Naselle opened the game with a 9-3 run on two-point baskets by Lilli Zimmerman, Kenzie Glenn and Bella Colombo, and a 3-pointer from Glenn.
Mount Vernon rallied and banked in a pair of 3-point shots from Becca Pedrosa and Klyee Russell for an eventual 20-12 halftime lead.
But the Hurricanes missed multiple free throws (5-for-16), which allowed the Comets to outscore Mount Vernon 4-2 in the third quarter.
Another 3-pointer by Glenn early in the fourth had Naselle within 22-19, but those would be the final points of the game for the Comets, who finished 8-for-38 from the field, with 27 turnovers.
Glenn led Naselle with a game-high eight points, to go with 11 rebounds.
