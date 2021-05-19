Two basketball teams hoping to challenge for state titles at their respective levels met on the court Monday night at the Brick House, where Astoria hosted Ilwaco in a battle of the Lady Fishermen.
It was the season opener for the Oregon School Activities Association’s final season of sports this school year.
Ilwaco — always a powerhouse at the Washington state 2B level — showed what an additional three weeks of practice will do, as the visiting Lady Fishermen scored a 55-31 win over the home Fishermen, playing their first game of the season.
Astoria had several players fresh off spring sports who had less than a week of practice.
And it showed, as Ilwaco jumped out to a 17-1 lead. Ilwaco hit five 3-point shots in the first half and two more in the opening minutes of the third quarter, as the lead reached 45-22.
Ilwaco’s Erika Glenn led all scorers with 18 points, with teammate Olivia McKinstry adding 11. Kelsey Fausett scored 10 points for Astoria, which plays Thursday at Warrenton.