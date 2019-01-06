Ilwaco had all the points it would need by halftime, in a 65-29 win at Chief Leschi in a Pacific 2B League girls basketball game.
The Lady Fishermen built a 33-15 lead through two quarters.
Ilwaco had three players in double figures, led by Erika Glenn's 15 points. Ebby McMullen had 14 and Sunny Kemmer added 10.
