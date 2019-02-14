Ilwaco's Erika Glenn scored 23 points against a strong Toledo defense, lifting the Lady Fishermen to a 60-54 district quarterfinal win Wednesday at Mark Morris High School.
Ranked third in the state and heavy favorites to win the district title, Ilwaco led just 36-35 after three quarters. But Ilwaco senior Arianna Bell hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of Ilwaco's 24-point fourth quarter. Glenn fouled out with 1:36 left and Ilwaco holding a 56-53 lead, but the Lady Fishermen held on for the win.
Ilwaco will play Willapa Valley — a team the Fishermen beat twice in the regular season — in the semifinals Friday, 6 p.m. at Montesano.
