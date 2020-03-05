SPOKANE, Wash. — Ilwaco girls were an unlucky 13 points shy in the quarterfinal of the WIAA state championships.
The Northwest Christian team from Colbert advanced to the semifinals with a 50-37 win over the Fishermen.
The game was one of attrition and a case of the ball just not dropping for the Fishermen when needed, despite a 20-point performance from junior leader Erika Glenn.
The Crusaders were patient early on, with a low-scoring first quarter, building to a 25-18 lead at the half then a more comfortable 36-27 lead as the fourth quarter began. Senior Natalie Smith led the way with 15 points and junior Ellie Sander had 13.
Fisherman coach Ned Bittner was realistic in defeat.
“We had two good quarters then didn’t deliver,” he said. “We didn’t have the chance to get going. We did get some stops, but we didn’t deliver at the other end. The girls stuck with it, and we fought back, but it wasn’t enough.”
Northwest Christian Colbert had advanced after beating Adna 47-28. The Crusaders play Liberty (Spangle) in a semifinal at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
Last year the Fishermen advanced to state but were eliminated 59-41 in the first round by St. George’s, which eventually placed sixth. Ilwaco plays at 9 a.m. Friday against Columbia Burbank, which lost 69-26 to Liberty, with that winner playing for fourth or sixth place Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.