SPOKANE, Wash. — Ilwaco girls just didn’t get into their groove in their second game at the WIAA state championships.
The Fishermen fell 66-45 to Columbia Burbank and did not advance to the trophy round.
The loss followed a 50-37 defeat by Northwest Christian in the earlier round.
Columbia started and finished strongly, with tough junior Jennifer Jacobo racking up 27 points and two other players in double figures. In response, junior Erika Glenn had 19 for Ilwaco, one fewer than the day before.
The story of the game paralleled the earlier contest against the Crusaders. Ilwaco junior Tiana Ramsey and Glenn hit earlier three-pointers, but their opponents were ahead 16-9 at the quarter. Senior Sunny Kemmer and Glenn scored strong baskets in the next. In one move, Glenn battled through the entire defense to pop the ball into the hoop. But a couple of three pointers at the other end of the court boosted the Coyotes’ margin and they ended the half ahead 35-24.
Kemmer’s impressive contribution continued in the third, but Columbia stretched further ahead from the floor and at the line while the ball just didn’t drop for Ilwaco.
Behind 52-34 going into the fourth quarter, senior Kaytlenn Wheldon, who fought for every ball, showed determination, scoring after several Fishermen shots didn’t fall in the hoop.
But throughout the game, Columbia’s Jacobo was commanding in the center of the court, dishing the ball either way as Ilwaco sought to defend under the hoop.
With the game surely beyond them, Ilwaco kept playing. Wheldon hit a three-pointer from the top of the D that had the Ilwaco fans roaring again. Glenn ran the length of the court to score her last basket and Kylie Gray also scored as time ran out.
Fisherman coach Ned Bittner commended his team’s season-long sacrifice, especially by seniors Wheldon, Kemmer and Estella Sheldon.
But he noted the 2B competition is fierce when teams reach the final eight. “When you don’t make consistent free throws and ‘gimmes,’ you can’t compete down the stretch,” he said. “We were just half a step behind the rest of the teams, and if we had had a little bit more balance . . . We just didn’t get a clean hand on the ball.”
