WARRENTON — The first Clatsop Clash basketball games of the season ended in a draw, in a Monday night doubleheader at Warrenton.
The Warrenton girls scored a 37-25 win over Knappa in Game 1, and the Knappa boys evened the score — and then some — in Game 2, with a 64-35 victory over the home Warriors, in a throwback Clash between former league rivals.
Two of the four teams have new coaches for the 2019-20 season, and all four teams now have graduates coaching basketball at their former school.
Warrenton coach Jake Mullins took the Lady Warriors up against Knappa and first-year coach Tracie (Nygaard) Brockey, and Warrenton posted the first win of the night, holding off a late Logger rally.
Knappa managed to hold Warrenton's Kenzie Ramsey in check, with Ramsey scoring her only points on a 3-pointer with 1:19 left in the game.
Instead, the Warriors turned to a few others for over half their points.
Melia Kapua led all scorers with 13 points, which included the first three baskets of the fourth quarter that turned Warrenton's 25-21 lead into a 31-21 advantage.
Sophomore teammate Grace Fritz knocked down three 3-pointers for her nine points.
“One of our goals was to limit Kenzie Ramsey’s touches,” Brockey said. “She is an extremely talented ball player. She didn’t score a bucket until we lost her on some miscommunication in the final minutes of the game.
“But, give credit to Warrenton’s coach (Mullins) and other players,” she said. “They are prepared for teams to overplay Kenzie, and they stepped up tonight, particularly Melia Kapua and Grace Fritz.”
Warrenton held a 20-13 halftime lead, before Knappa's Raven Corcoran and Sophia Carlson had second quarter scores that brought the Loggers to within four points.
An offensive rebound score by Corcoran and a drive to the hoop by freshman Katelynn Weaver trimmed Warrenton's lead to 31-25 with 3:10 remaining, before Fritz and Ramsey hit back-to-back 3-pointers with under two minutes left.
The Warriors were 14-of-46 from the field, but 5-for-15 from the 3-point line. Still missing Vicki Ramvick from the lineup, Knappa was 12-for-46, and Carlson had the only 3-pointer for the Loggers.
“Despite our girls getting good looks, we had trouble getting shots to fall, even those in the paint (and 0-for-6 from the free throw line),” Brockey said. “I’m not disappointed with our defensive effort overall, but I believe we have more to give and if we want to put ourselves in a position to win, we’ve got to put the ball through the hoop.”
Knappa will try to bounce back in the Toledo Invitational, Thursday through Saturday, while Warrenton plays in the Stayton Invitational.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.