Knappa made two free throws in the final minute of regulation, and that was enough to score a league-opening girls basketball win Wednesday night at Vernonia, 30-28.

Vernonia held a 10-4 lead midway through the first half, but behind the scoring of junior Arianna Miller and freshman Mylie Lempea, Knappa battled back and took the lead in the fourth quarter.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.