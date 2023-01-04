Knappa made two free throws in the final minute of regulation, and that was enough to score a league-opening girls basketball win Wednesday night at Vernonia, 30-28.
Vernonia held a 10-4 lead midway through the first half, but behind the scoring of junior Arianna Miller and freshman Mylie Lempea, Knappa battled back and took the lead in the fourth quarter.
Lempea hit a 3-pointer, had a steal and score, and added a short jumper to give Knappa its first lead at 26-23.
Vernonia went on a short 5-0 run, but the home Loggers were held scoreless over the final 3:45, while Knappa had one free throw apiece from Miller and Taylor Pass to secure the win.
Miller had 14 points and Lempea added nine for Knappa.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
