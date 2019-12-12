Knappa was creating turnovers at will Wednesday night, in a nonleague girls basketball game against visiting Jewell.
The Lady Loggers had 30 team steals in a 46-12 win over the Blue Jays, helping Knappa improve to 2-1 overall.
Megan Hellberg scored 10 points for the Loggers, who tuned up for Monday's Northwest League opener at Gaston. Knappa also hosts league games Vernonia and Portland Christian next week.
Katie Denny had eight rebounds in Wednesday's win, while freshman Katelynn Weaver had seven steals.
