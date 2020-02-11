Looking to close out the league season on a roll, the Knappa girls basketball team took a big step towards a top four finish in the Northwest League standings.

Knappa went on the road and defeated Columbia Christian 34-28 Monday night, helping the Loggers improve to 5-9 in league play, with one game remaining (Wednesday at home, vs. Nestucca).

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

