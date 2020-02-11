Looking to close out the league season on a roll, the Knappa girls basketball team took a big step towards a top four finish in the Northwest League standings.
Knappa went on the road and defeated Columbia Christian 34-28 Monday night, helping the Loggers improve to 5-9 in league play, with one game remaining (Wednesday at home, vs. Nestucca).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.