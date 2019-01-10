The Knappa Lady Loggers snapped a six-game losing skid Thursday night, with a 48-23 win over Columbia Christian in a Northwest League girls basketball game at Knappa.
Seven different players made the scoring column for Knappa, which had 19 steals defensively and built leads of 14-3 after one quarter and 27-7 at halftime.
Knappa improves to 3-9 overall, 2-4 in league, while the Knights fall to 2-13 overall, 1-5 in league.
“I told our posts before the game, 'let's try to have the four of you combine for 20 points,'” said Knappa coach Marie Green. “And we were trying to have our guards combine for 30. We need to take care of these games at home if we want to reach our goal in the playoffs.”
Sophia Carlson led the Loggers with 20 points in Thursday's win, to go with seven steals. Aiko Miller added nine points and five steals, and Hannah Dietrichs had eight points. Katie Patterson pulled down seven rebounds for the Loggers, who host Nestucca Saturday.
