Nestucca senior guard Olivia Leslie drained three 3-pointers in the second quarter, and that helped spark the Bobcats to a 60-42 win over Knappa in a Northwest League girls basketball game Friday night in Cloverdale.
“We came out very flat and didn’t execute our game plan,” said Logger coach Tracie Brockey. “We knew Olivia Leslie would be their primary scorer. She hit three three's in the second quarter alone. We dug ourselves a hole in the first half (down 19) that was hard to recover from.”
From there, Brockey said, “We switched to a box-and-one to neutralize her, and outscored them in the second half with a strong third quarter.”
Specifically, “Sophia Carlson was attacking hard to the rim, especially toward the end of the third and she finished the quarter with a great three-point play with a strong crossover,” Brockey said. “We need more of that — players who want to compete, want to be in the game any chance they get and aren’t afraid to battle and get physical.”
Carlson finished with a team-high 12 points and six steals, while Katelynn Weaver finished with 10 points, six steals and five rebounds. Madelynn Weaver added six points and six rebounds.
