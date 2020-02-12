It was an important Northwest League girls basketball game Wednesday night at Knappa, where the Lady Loggers celebrated Senior Night with a 40-27 victory over Nestucca.
The win brought the Loggers (7-9) to within a half-game of Nestucca (7-8) in the league standings. The two teams could be headed for a possible three-way tie for fourth in the NWL, since Nestucca's final game is Friday against Faith Bible (12-3). Mannahouse Christian (6-9) hosts Columbia Christian (4-11).
