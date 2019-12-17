The Knappa girls basketball team officially opened Northwest League play in the Tracie Brockey Era with another easy victory Monday night, 49-18 at Gaston.
Knappa had 19 team steals, coming off a 30-steal performance last week against Jewell, in a 46-12 Logger win.
Freshman Katelynn Weaver had six steals, while her sister, Madelynn Weaver, “was tasked with our toughest defensive assignment of the night and played very well, holding their best player to two field goals,” Brockey said.
Meanwhile, Knappa is one of the few teams in the NWL with a bright future.
“Several of the teams in our league are low in numbers this year, and are only running varsity programs, Gaston being one of them,” Brockey said.
“Our girls came out with good energy. We were taking in-rhythm shots, good looks that just weren’t falling early in the game,” she said. “We made some early mistakes as well, but are learning to play with more composure and patience in our offense, and apply defensive pressure that forces teams to turn the ball over.”
Offensively, Katelynn Weaver led Knappa with 13 points, followed by Sophia Carlson and Megan Hellberg with eight apiece, as the trio easily outscored Gaston, which had single digit points in every quarter.
Vicki Ramvick had 10 rebounds and Aiko Miller dished out four assists.
“Again, we have a lot of things to improve upon, but it’s been very exciting to see the girls buying in and working hard,” Brockey said. “Everyone is getting a chance to contribute and some players are really stepping up. We have a challenging week ahead with Vernonia and PC (Portland Christian), but if we do the little things right, we will put ourselves in a position to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.