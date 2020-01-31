Knappa snapped a two-game losing skid and scored a little payback against Neah-Kah-Nie in a Northwest League girls basketball game Thursday night.
Coming off a 20-point loss at Portland Christian just 24 hours earlier, the Lady Loggers defeated visiting Neah-Kah-Nie 51-28, as Knappa prepares for the final four league games of the season.
Freshman Katelynn Weaver scored 19 points with four steals and Hannah Dietrichs added 11 points in Thursday's win over the Pirates, who had beaten Knappa 42-36 on Jan. 7.
“Tonight was a redemption game for our girls,” said Knappa coach Tracie Brockey. “We lost to Neah-Kah-Nie by six last time, and really felt we gave that one away.
“Tonight’s game was how I’d hoped we’d match up with them three weeks ago,” she said. “Our girls’ effort and enthusiasm was there tonight.”
Knappa's Sophia Carlson “was our 'hustle player' of the game,” Brockey said, “collecting six steals and rebounds, getting a few saves to earn us extra possessions, and she, along with our other guards, forced a lot of turnovers with their hedging and aggressive half court defense.”
Carlson had 10 points as Knappa's third player in double figures.
“I was super proud of her specifically, in addition to the team as a whole,” Brockey said. “We had a lot of special performances tonight. Our players who don’t get as many minutes came in and did great work as well.”
Olivia Rilatos “played her best varsity game tonight even though the stat sheet doesn’t show it,” Brockey said. “You are seeing some confidence and chemistry emerge in this group, and I’m hopeful that will translate to wins as we close out our league schedule.”
