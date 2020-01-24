Still very much in the running for the Northwest League playoffs, the Knappa girls are back on the winning track following a 61-16 victory over Gaston, in NWL girls basketball action Thursday.
The win was big for the Lady Loggers (3-6 in league), who had lost six of their last eight.
“The girls came out of the gates ready to play,” said Knappa coach Tracie Brockey. “They applied pressure early and didn’t let up. As a coach, but also a Knappa alumna and community member, it was a great game to see.”
Knappa improved to 7-10 overall, while Gaston — ranked last in the state — dropped to 1-13, 0-7 in league.
The Loggers were taking the ball at will from the Greyhounds, as Knappa finished with 32 steals.
Freshman Katelynn Weaver had 21 points and nine steals, while senior sister Madelynn Weaver added nine points, eight steals and five assists.
“I’m really proud of the way they played tonight,” Brockey said of her players. “We talk a lot about who we are as a team, who sits in our stands, who we represent, and we are a community filled with blue-collared, hard working people.
“We want to embody that on the court, diving for balls and making hustle plays,” she said. “We want to reward the nitty-gritty performances that don’t always appear on a stat sheet but are vitally important to our success as a program.”
The Weaver sisters “owned that blue collar mentality tonight,” Brockey said. “We came away with 32 steals and had double digit scoring in each quarter.”
Sophia Carlson chipped in 10 points and four steals, while Hannah Dietrichs returned from an illness to grab nine rebounds to go with six points.
Vicki Ramvick also returned for the Loggers, who could be tested next week in games at Vernonia (Monday) and Portland Christian (Wednesday).
