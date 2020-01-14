The Knappa Lady Loggers have lost five of their last six games, but the last three losses have been by single digits.
Which includes a 46-43 loss Monday night at Mannahouse Christian — Knappa's second straight single-digit loss to a top 10 team.
Northwest League girls basketball rivals Faith Bible and Mannahouse have a combined record of 22-4 — yet the Lady Loggers, even with two starters out of the lineup — took both teams right down to the wire.
In Monday's loss, “We had a four-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but lost the momentum,” said Knappa coach Tracie Brockey. “It was still a hard-fought battle, but we wished we could’ve come away with the win.”
Freshman Katelynn Weaver led Knappa with 14 points, to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Sophia Carlson had seven steals.
Mannahouse Christian (formerly City Christian) shot 30 free throws to Knappa's three.
Senior Emilee Owen of Mannahouse led all scorers with 18 points, much of it from the free throw line, with no field goals in the second half. Teammate Awek De Piok, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, added 17 points.
“Getting a low, wide base on box outs is so important, and we aren’t there yet,” Brockey said. “You aren’t going to win a jumping match with posts her size. You have to beat them by being more physical, more technical. We will see more big posts this season, even next game with Columbia.”
Knappa (1-5 in league) can get right back in the NWL race with upcoming games against Columbia Christian (1-4), Nestucca (2-3) and Gaston (0-4).
In other NWL girls action Monday, Vernonia defeated Columbia Christian, 59-17, and Portland Christian beat Nestucca, 47-41.
