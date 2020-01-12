Madelynn Weaver poured in 16 points and teammate Raven Corcoran added 12, helping the Knappa girls basketball team to a 41-37 win over visiting Naselle in a nonleague game Friday night.
The Lady Loggers held a slim 28-27 lead going into the final quarter, then outscored the Comets 13-10 to secure the win.
Jackie Steenerson scored 13 points and Peyton Dalton added 10 for Naselle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.