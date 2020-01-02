Madelynn Weaver scored 15 points and Sophia Carlson added 12, lifting Knappa past Illinois Valley 49-39 in a first round girls basketball game Thursday of the Toledo Invitational.
The Loggers jumped out to a commanding 12-6 lead after one quarter, and held a 15-11 advantage at halftime.
Illinois Valley had trimmed Knappa's lead to 29-28 heading into the fourth period, and the Cougars tied the game at 35-35 on an offensive rebound score by Megan LeMasters with 4:35 remaining.
But from there, the Cougars called it a night defensively, as they gave up numerous uncontested shots to the Loggers over the final four minutes.
Knappa scored on wide open layups for Katelynn Weaver, Raven Corcoran, Aiko Miller and Madelynn Weaver, whose steal and score gave Knappa a 43-36 lead.
Madelynn Weaver and Miller both hit uncontested baseline jumpers in the final minute, and the Loggers scored the easy win, despite losing Hannah Dietrichs and Katelynn Weaver to fouls late in the game.
LeMasters led all scorers with 17 points.
