With a couple players out of the lineup with injuries, the Knappa Lady Loggers had others pick up the slack Friday night, on their way to a 40-31 win at Gaston in a Northwest League girls basketball game.
Already without Vicki Ramvick and now missing Sophia Carlson and Katie Patterson, the Loggers had plenty of scoring support from Aiko Miller and Madelynn Weaver, who scored 15 points and 13 points, respectively, helping Knappa snap a three-game losing skid.
The Loggers improve to 3-6 in league play, 4-12 overall, while Gaston is still winless in league (0-9), 1-14 overall.
Knappa has home contests this week, Monday vs. Vernonia and Wednesday vs. Portland Christian.
