Knappa scored just two points in the first quarter, but the Lady Loggers limited Columbia Christian to just 12 total points over the final three quarters, lifting Knappa to a 42-17 win Saturday over the Knights in a Northwest League girls basketball game.
The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Loggers, who have one remaining league game (Tuesday at Nestucca), with a nonleague contest Friday at Seaside.
Madelynn Weaver led Knappa with 15 points and 11 steals, while Sophia Carlson added 10 points, four rebounds and three assists. Raven Corcoran scored eight points and Hannah Dietrichs grabbed eight rebounds for the Loggers, who outscored the Knights 40-12 over the final three quarters.
