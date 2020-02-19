The Knappa Lady Loggers moved to within one win of the state playoffs, following a 55-49 win Tuesday night at Nestucca, in a Northwest League girls basketball playoff.
Knappa outscored the Bobcats 8-2 over the final two minutes, in a game that featured 53 fouls.
It was the first playoff win in two years for Knappa, which advances to play Thursday night at Portland Christian, in a winner-to-state playoff.
In Wednesday's game, Logger coach Tracie Nygaard said, “With the game tied 47-47 and 2:03 left on the clock, we called our last timeout to refocus.”
Knappa freshman Katelynn Weaver scored after the timeout, “and then it became a battle of composure and free throws,” Nygaard said. “Megan (Hellberg) hit an open baseline jumper to put us up four.”
Nestucca's Kiara Webber (who finished with 14 points) finished a drive at the rim, but Knappa's Hannah Dietrichs and Weaver hit free throws to close out the win.
Knappa's Vicki Ramvick picked up her fifth foul midway through the fourth quarter, followed by Sophia Carlson and Madelynn Weaver.
“With three of our starters fouled out of the game — two seniors who very well could’ve been walking off the court for the last time — we challenged our girls to rise up and have each other’s backs,” Nygaard said. “They owned the moment. Each girl contributed in some way.”
She added, “without Vicki’s rebounding presence, Hannah, Megan and Raven (Corcoran) took over. Madelynn and Sophia are offensive threats for us, but we found scoring elsewhere.
Katelynn Weaver led the Loggers with 18 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.
She also made some crucial defensive plays that led to Nestucca turnovers down the stretch.
Bayle McCall was tasked with guarding Nestucca's Olivia Leslie in the final minutes, and did not allow Leslie to score.
