The third time was the charm for the Knappa girls basketball team, as they locked up the Northwest League’s No. 1 seed to the state playoffs with a 40-37 overtime win over Nestucca on Saturday night in Vernonia.
After the Nestucca Bobcats swept the regular season series from the Loggers, Knappa won the district title game.
In the Northwest League, going 14-0 in the league doesn’t mean much — it all comes down to one game against the second-place team, on a neutral court.
“We lost a close one to Nestucca at home in January (33-32) and when we went to their place for our second meeting, we talked about how it would have been nice to take game two, but the ultimate goal was to face them a third time in the district championship,” Knappa coach Tracie Nygaard-Brockey said. “Nestucca went undefeated in (the) league (14-0), and our girls had to work hard to make that third game a reality.”
In Saturday’s game, both teams held leads, but neither could pull away.
Knappa scored just two points in the second quarter, yet still held a 15-14 halftime lead.
The Loggers had a 23-19 advantage in the third quarter, only to have the Bobcats rally and take a 30-27 lead with six minutes left in regulation.
While Nestucca struggled with multiple turnovers, the Loggers struggled from the free-throw line, going just 1-of-9 in the final quarter.
But the Loggers made the free throws when they needed them most, as freshman Mylie Lempea converted a three-point play with 1:32 left in overtime, then iced the game by making 1-of-2 with 10 seconds left.
“I’m just so proud of this team, girls one through 13,” Nygaard-Brockey said. “The game was a very different style than we’ve been playing the last few games, relying heavily on our half-court defense and other players stepping up offensively and boy, did they ever.”
“Emily Larsen had to take on more ball handling responsibilities with (the Bobcats) focusing on Mylie," she added. "Hadassah Maher made it her job to shut down their post and keep her off the boards. Alondra (Piña) did what she does best, creating havoc defensively and using her speed to get steals and jump balls that were difference makers for us. I am sometimes amazed she isn’t one giant bruise after our games.”
Knappa’s Ariana Miller had a team-high 23 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Lempea had four of her seven points in overtime, while Taylor Pass had five steals.
In the 2005-06 season , the Lady Loggers lost the league championship game to Portland Christian, and had to win two state playoff games — including a second at Sherman County — to reach Pendleton.
Knappa defeated Cascade Christian, then lost consecutive games to Myrtle Point and Central Linn.
Now — despite finishing 14th in the final Oregon School Activities Association rankings — the Lady Loggers will be the No. 8 seed in the state playoffs. The Loggers are also the favorite when they host No. 9 seed Monroe/Alsea on Friday at 6:30 p.m. A win will send Knappa to Pendleton for the first time since 2006. Nestucca plays a first-round game at Colton.
As for the current team, “This is a big moment for our program and it brought back a lot of memories,” said Nygaard-Brockey, who also played for the Loggers in the mid-2000s. “There were a lot of alumni and community members in the stands and even more watching from afar, and that’s what makes playing and coaching at Knappa so special.”