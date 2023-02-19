Knappa girls basketball team

The current Knappa girls basketball team is the first Lady Logger team to win a league championship since 2005-06.

 Tracie Nygaard-Brockey

The third time was the charm for the Knappa girls basketball team, as they locked up the Northwest League’s No. 1 seed to the state playoffs with a 40-37 overtime win over Nestucca on Saturday night in Vernonia.

After the Nestucca Bobcats swept the regular season series from the Loggers, Knappa won the district title game.

