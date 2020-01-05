After opening the Toledo “Beach Bash” Invitational with a 49-39 win over Illinois Valley last Thursday, the Knappa Lady Loggers ran into some tougher competition over the next two rounds.
Union (10-3 overall) knocked off Knappa 54-19 Friday, and Harrisburg (11-2 and ranked sixth at the 3A level) defeated the Loggers 61-24 in a consolation game Saturday.
Knappa scored the first two points against Union, but the Bobcats went on a 25-4 run from there, and led 33-12 at halftime, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Brianna Kohr at the buzzer to end the first half.
Sophia Carlson scored 10 points to lead the Loggers (4-6).
Against Harrisburg, the Eagles jumped out to a 22-4 lead on their way to the third-place trophy. Hope Bucher led Harrisburg with 15 points, followed by Delaney Buzzard (11) and Hailee Johnson (10).
