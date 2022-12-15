Astoria overcame foul trouble and a cold night from the field to post a 41-40 win over Crook County, in an opening round girls basketball game of the Les Schwab Tournament, Thursday in Marshfield.
Crook County had its opportunities — mostly from the free throw line — but too many misses cost the Cowgirls, who finished 18-for-33, including 15-of-23 in the second half.
Two starters fouled out for Astoria, including Shelby Bruney, who was held scoreless in the second half.
But the Fishermen still had Maitlin Young on the floor, and the junior came through with a game-high 12 points, including two free throws with 45 seconds left that gave Astoria a 40-38 lead.
Astoria’s Tayla Huber added one free throw with 23 seconds remaining for a three-point advantage.
Crook County’s Katelynn Weaver scored on a layup with nine seconds left and the Cowgirls forced a turnover in the closing seconds, but were unable to get off a final shot.
