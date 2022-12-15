Astoria overcame foul trouble and a cold night from the field to post a 41-40 win over Crook County, in an opening round girls basketball game of the Les Schwab Tournament, Thursday in Marshfield.

Crook County had its opportunities — mostly from the free throw line — but too many misses cost the Cowgirls, who finished 18-for-33, including 15-of-23 in the second half.

Tags