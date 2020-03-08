“Unfinished Business” is this year's theme for the Astoria girls basketball program.
But the final task of “Unfinished Business” will come next Saturday night in Forest Grove, where the Lady Fishermen will be playing for a state championship. Because if there's anything we learned Friday night, it's that it will take a major upset to keep Astoria from winning a state title this season.
For now, Friday's game was just “Routine Business” for the Lady Fishermen, who punched their ticket to the tourney with a 73-34 win over Junction City.
It will be Astoria's first trip to a state tournament since 2002, when the old 3A tournament was played at Oregon State's Gill Coliseum. Or, before any of the current Astoria players were even born.
The Lady Fishermen will open the tournament Thursday at Forest Grove High School against La Grande, 3:15 p.m. tip-off.
“I know (the Tigers) have a real good post player and a real good guard,” said Astoria coach Mike Jacobson. “I've been watching some film on them, and I like our chances. We'll play tough. Our defense is what's going to win our games.”
Friday's victory was a long time in coming for the Lady Fish, whose last state playoff win took place in that same 2002 tournament, a 34-28 first round win over Myrtle Point.
Since then, Astoria has had first round state playoff losses in 2008 (at Junction City), 2009 and 2010.
But it was a 48-39 state playoff loss last year at home to Marist that sparked Astoria's “Unfinished Business” business.
A loss to Valley Catholic in the regular season finale Feb. 18 may have been even more helpful in this year's drive to the title.
“You hate to lose a game, but I think the Valley Catholic loss kind of woke us up,” Jacobson said. “We were getting pretty complacent through the first half of league, and it was tough to get 'em motivated for practice and stuff like that. You hate to lose, but I think it did us some good.”
In Friday's game, “the intensity level was there, and it's probably one of the best defensive games that we've played all year.”
Jacobson, who picked up career coaching win No. 340, is an old hand at state tournaments, taking both Knappa and Seaside girls teams to state, the last time with the Gulls in 2007-08.
This year's Astoria team is deeper than that Seaside team, he said.
And teams that go eight deep are built for tournaments, when teams play three games in three days.
“We're hoping to play three days in a row, so hopefully we're in good enough shape to play our type of game for three games,” Jacobson said. “That's kind of why we played the Marshfield tournament and the Alaska tournament.”
Astoria had just one highlight in Friday's win. It was just one long highlight that happened to last 32 minutes.
Offensively, the Fishermen were 9-of-24 from the 3-point line, and Halle Helmersen led all scorers with 26 points. Her 3-pointer midway through the second quarter gave Astoria a 37-12 lead.
If the Fishermen had gone scoreless for the rest of the night, they still would have won.
Instead, Astoria tacked on five more triples in the second half, four from Helmersen. The Lady Fish finished 28-of-57 from the field.
“Halle shot the heck out of the ball,” Jacobson said. “She and Brooklynn (Hankwitz) played well, and even Kelsey (Fausett) scored. We need that from her for us to win.”
Meanwhile, Junction City's goal for the night on offense was just to maintain possession of the ball for longer than 10 seconds — which the Tigers accomplished once or twice.
In between, Junction City had 33 turnovers, as Astoria's smothering defense had the Tigers frustrated and beaten in the first two minutes of the game.
Junction City held a very brief 4-3 lead on a 3-pointer by Cienna Hartle, but Astoria answered with a 10-0 run, and the Fishermen were never threatened after that.
Astoria not only has the best defense at the 4A level, but their 73 points was the most scored by any team in the first round. It was also the most lop-sided win of the eight games.
After Helmersen, Hankwitz scored 16 points and Fausett chipped in 12 for Astoria, while Hartle was high scorer for the Tigers with seven points.
Still, it's the defense that should carry the Fishermen to a state title.
Astoria's routine all season has been to build big first half leads (it was 43-14 at halftime Friday), then let the defense do the rest.
“We wanted to keep the pressure on” in Saturday's win, Jacobson said. “Any other game, we're going to go back to half-court on our defense. But we wanted to keep the pressure on, and just keep that mentality. When we back off, the kids get kind of lackadaisical.”
Astoria High School is planning a sendoff for the team, 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
