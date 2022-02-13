Astoria had three players in double figures, and the Lady Fishermen completed their season sweep over Valley Catholic with a 53-20 victory on the Valiants' home floor Friday night in Cowapa League girls basketball.
Shelby Bruney overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 16 points, with teammate Caleigh Peterson adding 12 points and Mollie Matthews chipping in 10, helping Astoria improve to 6-1 in league play.
The Lady Fishermen close out the regular season Thursday at home vs. Seaside.
Tillamook 31, Gulls 27
No team in Cowapa League girls basketball has given up fewer points than Seaside, but the Gulls are also the lowest scoring team in the league.
In another tight, low-scoring contest Friday night on the Gulls' home floor, Tillamook outlasted Seaside 31-27.
The two teams played the momentum game in the first half, as Seaside turned a 7-6 deficit into a 17-10 lead early in the third quarter, following multiple scores from Abby Nofield and Madi Olson.
Tillamook answered with a 8-0 run for a brief 18-17 lead, before Nofield scored three straight buckets to help Seaside build a 25-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.
From there, a 3-pointer by Tillamook's Gabriella Garcia sparked a 10-2 run for the Cheesemakers — who still had trouble closing out the game, missing three free throws and committing lane violations on two other attempts in the final minutes.
Abby Nofield led Seaside with 12 points, while Lexie Braxing scored 14 for Tillamook.
The Gulls close out the regular season with road games at Banks and Astoria this week, before league playoffs begin.