A big fourth quarter helped Banks pull away for a 51-30 win over Seaside in a Cowapa League girls basketball game, Thursday night at Banks.
Banks finishes 7-1 in league play, co-league champions with Astoria. The Braves and Fishermen will play a tie-breaker Saturday at Tillamook (and could meet again Tuesday). Seaside will play Saturday (5 p.m.) at Valley Catholic for the No. 3 seed.
In Thursday's game, the visiting Gulls were within 26-20 in the opening minutes of the third period, following a 3-pointer from Seaside's Lilli Taylor.
Leading 33-25 later in the quarter, a jumper by Gracie Nelson sparked a 12-1 run for the Braves, who outscored the Gulls 12-4 in the fourth quarter.
Aspen Slifka scored a game-high 21 points for Banks, 17 in the first half. Only four players made the scoring column for Seaside, led by Taylor with 14 points, to go with eight rebounds. Morgan Blodgett added nine points. The Gulls were 10-for-50 from the field, which included 6-for-24 from the 3-point line.
The Gulls “played a decent game,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes. “We closed to within six early in the third quarter, but our nemesis raised its head as we went on a turnover spree. Banks — or Slifka — just kills you because she's going to score off turnovers.”
On the other hand, “Lilli (Taylor) is starting to figure out how to score,” he said. “We will rest up and see how we do against Valley Saturday.”
