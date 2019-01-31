Knappa and City Christian played even over the first and third quarters (20-20), but the Lions outscored the Loggers 30-10 in the second and fourth quarters on their way to a 50-30 win over Knappa, Thursday night in Portland.
The Lady Loggers led 12-11 after one quarter of the Northwest League girls basketball game, but mounting injuries are taking a toll on Knappa, which lost Aiko Miller to a second quarter injury. She is expected to return for Saturday's game at Columbia Christian, although Knappa is still missing Katie Patterson.
City Christian had three players score in double figures, led by Marlei Knox with 16 points, followed by Holly Ishibashi with 13 and Emilee Owen with 10.
Knox connected on back-to-back 3-pointers in a crucial second quarter stretch.
In her second game back from an injury, Sophia Carlson led Knappa with 14 points, six steals, six rebounds and two blocks.
Madelynn Weaver had eight rebounds, and Hannah Dietrichs added nine points and five boards for the Loggers.
“Bayle (McCall), Olivia (Rilatos) and Emily (Nicholson) really stepped up big time for us,” said Knappa coach Marie Green. “We started defending drives better, but we panicked a little in the second half. It was a very, very physical game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.