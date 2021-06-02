Following a pair of 3-point baskets, the Valley Catholic Valiants held a 10-6, first quarter lead over the Astoria Lady Fishermen on Tuesday night at the Brick House.
A quarter-and-a-half later, the Valiants still had 10 points.
Astoria’s 13-0 run was all the Lady Fish needed on their way to another dominant win, 35-30, as they look to regain control of the Cowapa League standings.
Two 3-pointers from the Valiants in the final 25 seconds made the game look closer than it was, but Astoria controlled both ends of the floor on their way to their third straight win.
The Fishermen can move into first place in the standings with a win Thursday over the Braves.
In Tuesday’s win, the Valiants had 16 turnovers in the first half and were outscored 9-0 in the decisive second quarter.
Sophie Long capped Astoria’s big run with a turnaround jumper to start the third quarter for a 19-10 lead.
Long scored 22 points and fellow senior Kelsey Fausett added seven on Senior Night for the Lady Fish, who have home games remaining with Banks and Seaside, with three road contests in between.
In other area girls basketball action Tuesday, Seaside defeated Tillamook 58-33, and two-time defending state champion Clatskanie topped Warrenton, 74-12.