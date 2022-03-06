A fourth quarter rally by the Astoria girls basketball team came up short, and Madras advanced to the state tournament with a 51-36 win over the Lady Fishermen in a first round 4A state playoff, Saturday at the Buffalo Dome.
Madras led 23-14 at halftime, then connected on four 3-pointers from four different players in the third quarter for an eventual 40-24 lead.
Trailing 42-26 early in the fourth, a layup by Astoria's Caleigh Peterson sparked a 7-0 run, with a pair of baskets by Shelby Bruney cutting the deficit to 42-33 with over five minutes left.
But the White Buffalo answered with a 3-pointer from Sasha Esquiro, while Astoria lost Tayla Huber to fouls and Mollie Matthews to a foot injury in the final minutes.
Madras was 10-of-13 from the free throw line, to Astoria's 6-for-14.
“We just couldn't hit the shots we normally hit,” said Astoria coach Mike Jacobson, whose team finishes 16-10 overall.
“We didn't make our free throws and they did,” he said. “Plus their seven (3-pointers) really hurt. The combination of those two things hurt us.
“Scheme-wise we did what we needed to do to win — we just couldn't make shots,” Jacobson said. “Shout out to our two senior captains, Ava Palmberg and Mollie Matthews. They did an awesome job this year mentoring the younger girls and showing them what it takes and what it means to keep this culture going. I can't say enough about those two.”
Bruney led Astoria with 17 points, while Esquiro had 14 points and ChaCha Ramirez added 13 for Madras, which will play Cascade in a quarterfinal at the state tournament.