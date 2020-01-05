Seaside won one and lost two games in the Stayton Holiday Classic, last Thursday through Saturday.
After opening with a loss to Cottage Grove, the Lady Gulls bounced back with a 40-38 win over Woodburn, then finished with a 37-29 loss to Mannahouse Christian (formerly City Christian) in a Saturday morning contest.
Calieigh Peterson scored 15 points in Friday's win, picking up the slack for Lilli Taylor, who suffered an ankle sprain in Thursday's loss.
Peterson “had an excellent floor game, especially in Lilli's absence,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes. “We got Ruby (Douglas) going too."
By the third day, "physical fatigue led to mental errors galore,” he said. “I thought maybe we could sneak in a win with Lilli still nursing a sprained ankle.”
Tristyn McFadden led Seaside with eight points in Saturday's loss.
The Gulls play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Warrenton.
