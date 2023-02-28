The final momentum swing of the night went to Mazama, in the Vikings’ 4A girls basketball play-in game vs. Seaside, Monday night in Klamath Falls.
Mazama was the ultimate winner, 48-42, helping the Lady Vikings advance to the first round of the state playoffs, where they will play Saturday at Astoria.
But Mazama’s win wasn’t easy, as the visiting Gulls fought off a 22-14 deficit late in the first half and held a 33-29 advantage late in the third quarter. Three consecutive 3-pointers (two from Kaylee Snyder, one by Carly Corder) highlighted an 11-4 run by the Gulls.
From there, Mazama went on a 9-0 rally for a 38-33 lead early in the fourth. The Gulls had trouble scoring over the final five minutes, and the Vikings made 3-of-7 free throws in the final 1:59 to clinch the win.
Corder led the Gulls with 10 points, followed by Snyder and Ella Brenden with seven apiece.
Chelsea Gilmore scored 13 points for Mazama, and Adysen McGirr added 11, including a big 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter after Seaside had pulled to within 38-36.
Mazama's Ella Baley had nine points and Elizabeth Estes added eight points off the bench, all in the second half.
Mazama improved to 11-10 overall, while Seaside finishes 11-12. The Gulls arrived in Klamath Falls on Saturday, and had to remain all day Tuesday, due to poor road conditions in southern Oregon.
The No. 3 seed Astoria Lady Fishermen (23-2 overall) will be the big favorites when they host the No. 14 seed Vikings, Saturday, 1 p.m. at Astoria High School ($10 adults, $6 students — the first 100 students free admittance with valid IDs).