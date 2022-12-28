A four-game win streak for the Warrenton girls basketball team came to a crashing halt Tuesday afternoon, in a first round game of Astoria’s Vince Dulcich Tournament.

The Monarchs of Mark Morris made six 3-pointers on their way to a 54-10 win over the Lady Warriors, who made just one field in the first half and trailed by as much as 43-6 in the third period.

