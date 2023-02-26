The 10-year anniversary of their last state playoff appearance did not go exactly as planned for the Knappa girls basketball program.
Having not played in a state playoff game since 2013, and having not hosted a state game since 2006, the Lady Loggers came up short in their return. Monroe overcame long odds and won 36-26.
Knappa’s last lead of the night was 8-7, following a running one-handed shot from freshman Mylie Lempea to start the second quarter.
Monroe answered with baskets by Mikayla Smith and Sarah Thompson, and never trailed again.
Both teams struggled from the field, as Monroe finished 15-for-63 to Knappa’s 12-of-59. The Loggers’ chances took a big hit when junior Ari Miller fouled out with 5:21 left.
Most of Monroe’s misses came from directly under the hoop, before shots from Matilyn Richardson, Smith and Emily Hull started falling.
Miller had 10 points to lead the Loggers, who lose just one senior, Emily Larsen.
Every Knappa starter received all-league recognition, including Lempea and Miller (first team), Larsen (third team), and sophomores Alondra Piña (honorable mention) and Taylor Pass (all-defensive team).
No visiting team — boys or girls — had won a state playoff game at Knappa in over 20 years.
Monroe advances to play No. 1-ranked Salem Academy in a Thursday quarterfinal, while the No. 8 Lady Loggers finish 15-12 overall. The No. 9-seed Dragons were the only lower-seeded team to win in the Class 2A first round.