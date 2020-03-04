SPOKANE, Wash. — The tears flowed for lone senior Jackie Steenerson as the buzzer signaled the end of her Naselle High School basketball career.
Naselle girls were eliminated in the first round of the WIAA state tournament by Curlew, 53-26 thanks largely to their potent weapon, Korin Baker.
And as Naselle coach Rose Nisbet reflected afterward, her opponents’ 6-1 senior was the difference. “She is a good post player. We were doubling her, but she is much more physical than our freshmen. Jackie worked hard against her, and our press slowed them down, but obviously we didn’t find our groove.”
The Cougars came into the game 18-7 as the second-place team in Ferry County after losing a playoff to rivals Inchelium. The Comet team consists of Steenerson and all sophomores and freshmen, with lone junior Hollie Haataia sidelined with a knee injury. They traveled to Spokane after a mixed season with a 12-9 record, fresh from a euphoric playoff win against Muckleshoot last week.
During an indifferent 14-8 first quarter when the Cougars offered glimpses of what was to come, Baker repeatedly combined smoothly with another six-footer, Claire LaDue, who only scored one basket but proved a handfull. They towered over the Comets like twin redwoods.
Steenerson managed to counter well as half-time neared, and scored with an uncontested shot, but Naselle went into the break behind 27-15.
After that the story of the game was Curlew shooting and Naselle fighting. Echo Cenci and Delaney Kragerud led the way, clawing for possession.
Bella Colombo passed to Steenerson for a late score that ended the third quarter at 35-21. But an unanswered scoring run by the Cougars in the fourth took the game beyond reach.
Lauren Katyryniuk was Naselle’s high scorer with eight; Colombo had seven. In contrast, Curlew’s Baker had 25.
Nisbet, in her sixth year coaching the varsity squad, commended her captain for her contribution to the Naselle program. “Jackie is probably one of my top five players to coach,” she said. “She does everything. She listens to everything and then goes out and does it. She’s a huge asset and a good role model.”
