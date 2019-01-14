Naselle's Lilli Zimmerman scored 23 points and teammate Emma Columbo added 14, lifting the Lady Comets to a 67-51 win Monday night over visiting Knappa in girls basketball action.
Naselle outscored the Loggers 40-16 in the first and third quarters. The Comets built an eventual 31-point lead, before Knappa went on a 21-6 run in the fourth quarter.
“We just didn't play well in the first and third (quarters),” said Knappa coach Marie Green. “And (the Comets) were making everything in the first half. Everything.”
Knappa's scoring eventually came around, sparked by the play of Hannah Dietrichs, who led the Loggers with 16 points.
“Hannah is playing fantastic,” Green said. “She was the one who brought the energy and the heat in the fourth quarter. And I was real proud of the way we fought. We were down 31, and just started gradually chipping away, to the point where (the Comets) had to put their starters back in.”
Knappa had two other players in double figures, as Madelynn Weaver scored 12 points with eight rebounds and four assists, and Sophia Carlson finished with 10 points, eight steals and eight boards.
Aiko Miller added six points and seven steals for Knappa, which returns to Northwest League play Wednesday at Faith Bible.
