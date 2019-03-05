Naselle's Lilli Zimmerman

Naselle’s Lilli Zimmerman, who was named all-league player of the year, also earned the sportsmanship medal in the Comets’ WIAA state loss to Mount Vernon Christian. It was presented by Naselle athletic director Brian Macy.

Lilli Zimmerman, a senior girls basketball player at Naselle, has been named the Columbia Valley League's Player of the Year.

Two of her teammates were named to the all-league first team: Kenzie Glenn and Taylor Gudmundsen. Junior Jaclyn Steenerson was selected second team.

Sixteen of the league's 20 starters were named all-league.

Three Rivers Christian, which finished third in the four-team league, led with five all-league selections. Concordia Christian Academy and Naselle each had four starters on the team.

Columbia Valley all-League

Coach of the Year: Laurisa Pearson, Concordia

First Team

Kenzie Glenn, Sr., Naselle

Taylor Gudmundsen, Sr., Naselle

Macey Pearson, Sr., Concordia

Ashantay Truong, Sr., WA School for Deaf

Allie Tyler, Sr., Concordia

Second Team

Taylor Boatright, So, Concordia

Breanna Ermshar, Sr, Concordia

Bobbie Jo Gushman, Sr, Three Rivers

Jaclyn Steenerson, Jr, Naselle

Kamryn Wright, Sr, Three Rivers

Honorable Mention

Cindy Baker, Jr, Three Rivers

LeAnna Clearbrook, Fr, WA School for Deaf

Emma McKinney, Jr, WA School for Deaf

Kendal Newport, So, Three Rivers

Jessie Tevis, So, Three Rivers

