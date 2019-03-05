Lilli Zimmerman, a senior girls basketball player at Naselle, has been named the Columbia Valley League's Player of the Year.
Two of her teammates were named to the all-league first team: Kenzie Glenn and Taylor Gudmundsen. Junior Jaclyn Steenerson was selected second team.
Sixteen of the league's 20 starters were named all-league.
Three Rivers Christian, which finished third in the four-team league, led with five all-league selections. Concordia Christian Academy and Naselle each had four starters on the team.
Columbia Valley all-League
Player of the Year: Lilli Zimmerman, Naselle
Coach of the Year: Laurisa Pearson, Concordia
First Team
Lilli Zimmerman, Sr., Naselle
Kenzie Glenn, Sr., Naselle
Taylor Gudmundsen, Sr., Naselle
Macey Pearson, Sr., Concordia
Ashantay Truong, Sr., WA School for Deaf
Allie Tyler, Sr., Concordia
Second Team
Taylor Boatright, So, Concordia
Breanna Ermshar, Sr, Concordia
Bobbie Jo Gushman, Sr, Three Rivers
Jaclyn Steenerson, Jr, Naselle
Kamryn Wright, Sr, Three Rivers
Honorable Mention
Cindy Baker, Jr, Three Rivers
LeAnna Clearbrook, Fr, WA School for Deaf
Emma McKinney, Jr, WA School for Deaf
Kendal Newport, So, Three Rivers
Jessie Tevis, So, Three Rivers
