In a battle between two teams searching for a spot in the league playoffs, Neah-Kah-Nie defeated Knappa 39-35, in a Northwest League girls basketball game Friday in Rockaway Beach.
Neah-Kah-Nie's Kyla Huntley scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Pirates, who improved to 5-7 in league. Neah-Kah-Nie currently holds down sixth place in the league standings, the final spot for the league playoffs.
Madelynn Weaver scored 13 points and pulled down five rebounds for Knappa, which drops to 3-9. Hannah Dietrichs added eight points and five baords, and Raven Corcoran scored six points with six rebounds.
