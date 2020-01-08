The Knappa Lady Loggers returned to Northwest League girls basketball action Tuesday night, only to suffer a 42-36 loss at Neah-Kah-Nie, which snapped a six-game losing skid.
“It was a tough evening for us,” said Knappa coach Tracie Brockey. “While we forced turnovers with our press, we also gave up easy baskets and couldn’t finish at the rim. Had we finished even a fourth of those close range shots, we’d have won the game handily.”
Knappa freshman Katelynn Weaver was asked to pressure the ball most of the evening defensively, and still found offensive opportunities to finish with a team-high 17 points, to go with six steals and two blocks.
“Raven Corcoran also came out strong tonight,” Brockey said, commanding some big rebounds and finishing with at least seven boards. “While we had the lead at half, Neah-Kah-Nie outscored us by 10 in the third quarter.
“Our girls’ mental toughness was tested,” she said. “We rallied back from a 15-point deficit with 4:39 left in the game to close it to within four points with 28 seconds left.”
A basket by Neah-Kah-Nie's Eve Turner was the final score of the night.
“Anytime we seemed to get some momentum, Neah-Kah-Nie would put together a run,” Brockey said. “They have a young program, but played confidently tonight. You hate to lose ball games you feel you should win, but I am hoping we all learn from it — coach included — make adjustments, and are ready for a rematch at our place (Jan. 31).”
