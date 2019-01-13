Nestucca's Olivia Leslie scored 17 points to lead the Bobcats to a 42-30 win over Knappa, in a Northwest League girls basketball game Friday night at Knappa.
The Loggers struggled to score in the first half (Knappa trailed 12-9 at halftime), before scoring 21 second half points.
Hannah Dietrichs led Knappa with a career-high 11 points, while Raven Corcoran had 10 rebounds and Sophia Carlson finished with six points and five steals before fouling out.
