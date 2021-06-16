Knappa caught a lucky break on the scoreboard but still ended up three points short Tuesday night at Nestucca, where the Bobcats posted a 38-35 win over the Loggers in a Northwest League girls basketball game.
Knappa’s first basket of the game was a two-point jump shot by Taryn Barendse that ended up as a 3-pointer on the scoreboard. The score was never reversed, and that gave the Loggers one final shot at tying the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
But an open look at a 3-pointer was off the mark as time expired and Nestucca escaped with the win.
The game was tied 9-9 early in the second quarter before Nestucca freshman Chloe Love drained three 3-pointers in a 14-3 run to close the first half.
Knappa staged a second half rally and closed to within 36-35 with 40 seconds left, following two free throws from Emily Larsen.
After a nonleague contest Wednesday against Rainier, Knappa finishes the regular season Friday at Neah-Kah-Nie.
Rainier defeated Warrenton 45-15 in a Coastal Range League girls game Tuesday.