Nestucca had three players in double figures in a 56-39 win over Knappa, in a Northwest League girls basketball game Tuesday in Cloverdale.
Jocelyn Moreno led the Bobcats with 17 points, with support from Olivia Leslie (14) and Shamilee Chatelain (11).
Sophia Carlson scored a team-high 13 points for the Loggers, who closed out the league season with a 4-12 mark in league play. Knappa finishes the season with a nonleague contest Friday at Seaside.
