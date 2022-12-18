It was a “statement win” for the Astoria girls basketball program. They’re already the best on the North Coast, and Saturday afternoon in Coos Bay, the Lady Fish showed that they’re the best on the South Coast as well.
And Astoria is quickly becoming the team to beat in the entire state at the 4A level.
With a 51-43 overtime victory over Philomath, No. 1-ranked Astoria won the team title in the Les Schwab South Coast Tournament at Marshfield High School.
Astoria swept through the competition, capped by the win over Philomath — the same Philomath team that was ranked third with one first place vote in a pre-season coaches poll.
The Lady Fishermen — ranked sixth with no first-place votes in the same poll — won the hard way, withstanding a huge comeback by the Warriors in the fourth quarter and winning in overtime.
In the third quarter, it was too many missed shots and too many turnovers by the Warriors, along with too much Shelby Bruney.
Astoria’s sophomore guard hit a 3-pointer to start the second half, scored on a spin move in the lane and finished a fast break with two more as the Lady Fish outscored Philomath 13-0 in the third quarter for a commanding 35-20 lead going to the fourth.
But Astoria didn’t make it easy, as Philomath charged back and outscored the Fishermen 19-4 in the fourth.
The Astoria players “got complacent in the fourth quarter and almost cost them the game,” said Fishermen coach Mike Jacobson. “We had a couple breaks go our way, and Malory (Dundas) made both her free throws to send it to overtime.”
In the extra session, “they came out and played with a purpose and created turnovers and finished the game,” Jacobson said of his players. “Good win against a very good team.”
Bruney led Astoria with 17 points.
The Lady Fishermen compete this week in the Roby’s Tournament in Tillamook, followed next week with three games in Astoria’s Dulcich Tournament.
Astoria 44, Marshfield 26
Astoria reached the championship game with a 44-36 win Friday over host Marshfield.
It was Astoria’s second win of the season over the Pirates, who lost a 64-46 decision to the Lady Fish on Dec. 2 in the Madras Tournament.
Offensively, Maitlin Young poured in 27 points for Astoria, and Shelby Bruney added seven for 34 of the team’s 44 points. Astoria had 15 steals, seven by Bruney, who also had six rebounds and four assists.